Disabled man, sick wife ‘kill themselves after sons leave them’

A differently-abled man and his wife died a day after they allegedly consumed poison over the estrangement of their two sons.

Maregowda, 58, and Gangamma, 52, are reported to have consumed poison at their home in Hadripura village near Doddaballapura on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

Neighbours found them writhing in pain and frothing at the mouth on their doorstep, and rushed them to hospital. The treatment, however, failed as the couple died 45 minutes apart on Monday. Maregowda succumbed around 5 pm and Gangamma around 5.45 pm. The jurisdictional Doddabelavangala police suspect that the couple had been distraught after their two sons left them recently.

Being disabled, Maregowda was unable to do his chores on his own while Gangamma also suffered from health issues.

The couple’s elder son is a head constable in the District Armed Reserve (DAR) in Kolar while the younger son works for a private firm. While police haven’t yet found a death note, neighbours told the police that the couple had expressed deep anguish and sorrow at the estrangement of their children.

Police have opened a case of unnatural deaths for now. The bodies were handed over to the family on Tuesday after the post-mortem.