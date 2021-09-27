Drunk man held after luxury car at 120 kmph hits road divider, cab

A businessman’s son was arrested late on Saturday night after he allegedly drove a Porsche at high speed and crashed it into a road divider and a cab in eastern Bengaluru. A medical examination revealed that he was drunk, police said.

Halasuru traffic police said Zaver Mevani caused the accident on Domlur Road while returning from a party at a pub in Indiranagar. He was taking his wife and two friends on a joyride at the time. Zaver’s father Karim Mevani is a businessman, police said.

Travelling at a speed of 100-120 kmph, the car hit the road divider and a cab. Three persons in the car sustained minor injuries, a police source said. Police arrested Zaver for drink-driving and reckless driving. Further investigations are under way.

The police source said Zaver got angry after some people at the accident spot confronted him over reckless driving. He denied being drunk but a medical examination at a hospital showed otherwise, the source added.

Police have taken statements from Zaver’s friends as well as eyewitnesses. It was alleged that some vehicle documents had expired and have yet to be renewed.

The accident comes on the back of several fatal crashes caused by dangerous speeding.