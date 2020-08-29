East division police conduct raid on poker club, detains 27 persons

the East division police have conducted a raid on a poker club in Indiranagar on Friday night and have detained 27 persons and have seized Rs 3.1 lakh in cash and tokens worth in lakhs.

The police raided the club based on the specific information that the illegal activities are going on in the club. According to SD Sharanappa, deputy commissioner of police (East), the poker club was closed after the lockdown and it was opened today. We got the information and conducted the raid.

A person by name Murali was running the poker club.

Further procedures of booking case against the accused persons running the poker club and people participated in it is on, Sharanappa added.

According to sources, there are few rowdy elements among the 27 persons detained. Sharanappa clarified that the raid was conducted some time ago and they are yet to verify the antecedents of the detained persons.