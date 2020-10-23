ED probes drug peddler's Rs 50L worth bank transactions

ED probes Bengaluru drug peddler's Rs 50 lakh worth bank transactions with Bineesh Kodiyeri

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2020, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 01:36 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A suspected drug peddler arrested last week allegedly had Rs 50 lakh worth of bank transactions with Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. 

Muhammad Anoop, being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate since October 17, was arrested by the NCB along with other suspected drug peddlers Anika D and Ravindran R. A court subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The ED later took him into custody in order to question him in the drugs case. ED sources said that Anoop initially claimed ignorance about the bank transactions beyond revealing the name of Bineesh. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
NCB
Karnataka
drug peddlers
Enforcement Directorate
Narcotics Control Bureau

What's Brewing

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

 