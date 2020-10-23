ED probes Bengaluru drug peddler's Rs 50 lakh worth bank transactions with Bineesh Kodiyeri

A suspected drug peddler arrested last week allegedly had Rs 50 lakh worth of bank transactions with Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Muhammad Anoop, being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate since October 17, was arrested by the NCB along with other suspected drug peddlers Anika D and Ravindran R. A court subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The ED later took him into custody in order to question him in the drugs case. ED sources said that Anoop initially claimed ignorance about the bank transactions beyond revealing the name of Bineesh.