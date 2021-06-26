Fake Manipal Hospitals site offers illegal organ trade

Fake Manipal Hospitals website offers illegal organ trade

Using the photographs of doctors at the hospital, the fraudsters advertised that they could purchase a kidney for Rs 5 crore

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2021, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 01:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fraudsters have allegedly created a fake website using the name and picture of Manipal Hospitals to organise illegal organ trade, prompting the private medical facility to approach the East CEN Crime police station seeking action. 

A complaint filed by Dr Niranjan Rai, a senior executive at Manipal Hospitals, gave the website's URL as https://doctorthomasjosephmanipalkidneycentre.wordpress.com. 

Using the photographs of doctors at the hospital, the fraudsters advertised that they could purchase a kidney for Rs 5 crore, and the money will be paid to the donors soon after the organ is sold. They listed a mobile phone number and asked those interested in selling a kidney to contact Dr Joseph Thomas. The fake website is bringing disrepute to the hospital, Dr Rai told the police. 

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and IPC section 420 (cheating). Further investigation is going on, police said.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipal Hospitals
organ donation
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 