Fake Manipal Hospitals website offers illegal organ trade

Fraudsters have allegedly created a fake website using the name and picture of Manipal Hospitals to organise illegal organ trade, prompting the private medical facility to approach the East CEN Crime police station seeking action.

A complaint filed by Dr Niranjan Rai, a senior executive at Manipal Hospitals, gave the website's URL as https://doctorthomasjosephmanipalkidneycentre.wordpress.com.

Using the photographs of doctors at the hospital, the fraudsters advertised that they could purchase a kidney for Rs 5 crore, and the money will be paid to the donors soon after the organ is sold. They listed a mobile phone number and asked those interested in selling a kidney to contact Dr Joseph Thomas. The fake website is bringing disrepute to the hospital, Dr Rai told the police.

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and IPC section 420 (cheating). Further investigation is going on, police said.