Fake MNC job racket busted; three held in Bengaluru

Police have busted a jobs scam run by a gang that lured young graduates with offers of employment in IBM.

Kali Prasad Rath, Abhishek Mohanty, both from Odisha, and Abhijeet Arun Netake, of Pune, pocketed up to Rs 25,000 each from dozens of youths and gave them job offers issued on fake IBM letterhead.

They had lured the job seekers by creating 20 Facebook accounts under random names like Anchal Chowdary, Sofia Samntry, Priyanka Dwivedi, Sonali Kadappa and Rajat Singh, and listed job openings with IBM's name and logo. When candidates showed interest, the fraudsters got them to transfer money online and gave them fake job letters.

Police learnt about the scam while investigating a complaint filed Abhijit Roy, HR manager at IBM, Embassy Manyata Business Park. Roy told the police some youths had arrived at the MNC's office with fake jobs letters after being asked to contact the HR manager, M R Pradeep. Only, no such person works for IBM.

