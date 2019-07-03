Farmer arrested for threatening tahsildar

A farmer threatened a special tahsildar of Bangalore North Taluk before his house and warned him against issuing orders regarding a disputed land.

The Bagalagunte police arrested Guru Gowda (25), a resident of Kadugodi, who was chased down and caught by the tahsildar Hanumantharayanappa V and his neighbours Monday morning.

Gowda has been booked for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and for criminal intimidation.

In his police complaint, Hanumantharayanappa said he began getting calls from an unknown number on June 20. The caller abused and threatened him regarding an order he passed on Sy no 18 at Kudugere. The caller accused him of receiving money to pass the order. Hanumantharayanappa ignored the calls.

About 9.30 am Monday morning, when Hanumantharayanappa was about to leave home in Bagalagunte, a man came home and identified himself as the mystery caller. He threatened him using abusive language and accused him of corruption in passing the order on the disputed land.

Hanumantharayanappa raised an alarm that prompted his neighbours to come to his rescue. Sensing trouble, the man began to flee, but the tahsildar and his neighbours chased down, caught and handed him to the police.

On questioning, Guru Gowda said he mistook Hanumantharayanappa for someone and apologised. While checking the calls and his background, police found out that Gowda was intimidating the tahsildar.