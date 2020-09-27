FIR against NIMHANS neurosurgeon over attempt to rape intern

A 25-year-old intern working at the Neurocentre, NIMHANS has accused a neurosurgeon in the same hospital of attempting rape her.

The incident took place on July 15 this year, however the complainant did not file complaint as the accused promised to marry her. However, later he started abusing her and tried to exploit her sexually, which prompted her to go to file a complaint, she told police.

Siddapura police, who registered an FIR under Section 376 read with 511 and other provisions, have identified the accused as Batta Vinodh Kumar, employed in the neurosurgery department of NIMHANS.

As per the FIR, on July 15, the accused told the woman to meet him outside the campus and took her to a room located in Wilson Garden area. He suddenly pounced on her and tried to rape her after undressing her.

"Later, Batta Vinod Kumar asked her to forgive him. He also promised to marry her, which made her not to file a complaint. However, he has tried to abuse her on video calls and tried to exploit her. The complainant approached the authorities in NIMHANS on September 9. As no action was taken, she has filed the complaint," the FIR said.

To a question, NIMHANS director Dr B N Gangadhar said the internal committee had held an inquiry recently but the same was delayed as three of its members contracted Covid-19. "NIMHANS always had zero tolerance towards such abuses. We will take all necessary action, including suspension of the accused, as per the rules. Since the matter has already reached the police, we will fully cooperate with them," he said.

Police said they were in the process of obtaining a detailed statement from the complainant in front of a magistrate. As of now, the accused has been told to present himself before the police everyday.