Four held for stealing passenger bags from bus, railway stations

Upparpet police have arrested four people who stole mobile phones, gold jewellery and cash from bus passengers.

They recovered Rs 30,000 in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 16.60 lakh from Afroz, 40, and Ravi, 52, hailing from Bengaluru, Lohith, 21, from Shivamogga and Akshay Susheelendra, 29, from Ballari.

Investigation revealed that the accused worked as construction labourers and were addicted to alcohol and other vices. They found their earnings inadequate to support their habits and therefore, began stealing from passengers at the Kempegowda bus station and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station.

In October, a passenger from Hassan who lost her bag at the Kempegowda bus terminal filed a complaint with the Upparpet police. The bag contained 50 grams of gold and Rs 50,000 in cash.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and picked up Afroz and Ravi. During interrogation, they revealed the names of their associates. Based on their statement, police arrested Lohith and Akshay.

Investigation revealed that Afroz and Ravi had cases against them in Seshadripuram and Madiwala police stations. They had continued stealing bags of passengers after being released on bail.

They met Lohith and Akshay who were pickpockets. The four ganged up and stole. The four face more than 10 cases at various city police stations, a senior police officer said.