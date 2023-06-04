Graft charges: Shivajinagar woman inspector suspended

A woman inspector of the Shivajinagar police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty after the Lokayukta cops arrested her for corruption.
Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued an order suspending B R Suma after receiving an inquiry report from Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled.
Suma is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 to complete the release formalities of two criminal suspects, who had secured anticipatory bail from a court. The suspects approached the Lokayukta police, who laid a trap and caught Suma red-handed.
According to the DCP’s report, Suma failed to discharge her duties as the station house officer and complete investigations into criminal cases.
Third report against Suma
This is the third report that has indicted the inspector.
In 2018, Suma was suspended for negligence after licensed firearms deposited by citizens during the assembly elections were siphoned off from the Kumaraswamy Layout police station, where she was posted as a sub-inspector.
