HC seeks details of cab driver misbehaviour cases

The High Court of Karnataka directed the police department to submit a report on the cases involving app-based cab drivers misbehaving with passengers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a public interest petition filed by advocate R V Sriram Reddy and others on Friday. Justice Oka directed the state government to implement the 'Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016' as soon as possible in the interest of the passengers.

To this, the advocate for the government submitted that another division bench had passed an interim order in a writ petition stating that the government couldn't force the aggregators to follow the said rules until the further order.

Considering this statement, the chief justice directed the registrar general to merge both petitions in the division bench. He directed the police department to place the report with details of cases about misbehaviour of drivers with passengers.