Health inspector forgets to lock scooter, stolen

A junior health inspector's scooter and other valuables were stolen while he was on duty in Kodigehalli on Sunday afternoon.

According to the complaint filed by Kusha, the victim, on March 29, he was supervising fumigation work in his ward and had parked his vehicle at the 4th Cross, Shanthivana in Kodigehalli.

Speaking to DH, Kusha said: "I saw a local political leader while I was at work, so I stopped the scooter and got busy talking to him. After that, I found a known media person. I spoke to him and then joined my subordinates sanitising the area. When I returned I found it missing. Later I realised I had forgotten to lock the vehicle."

Later he filed a complaint with the Kodigehalli police. He has lost his iPhone, a walkie-talkie and fining machine kept in the scooter storage box.

An investigating officer said Kusha had forgotten to lock the scooter and take the keys with him. This made it easier for the miscreants to steal the scooter.

A CCTV camera installed near the spot has captured two bike-borne miscreants, around 18 to 20 years of age, stealing the scooter.

"We have taken up the case of theft and making efforts to nab the duo. People have to be careful about locking the vehicles and taking keys with them when they park vehicles on the roadside, the officer added.

Kusha said, the walkie-talkie, fining machine and the office dairy was more important for him.