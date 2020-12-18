Health officer goes missing days after raiding private hospital

A health department official from Hoskote has gone missing days after he raided a private hospital and seized Rs 10 lakh worth of medicines stored and sold there illegally.

Dr Manjunath, Hoskote taluk health officer, has been missing since December 15, police said. His family and friends searched for him for two days before filing a missing complaint with Hoskote police. According to the complaint, Dr Manjunath left his office on December 15 and drove towards home but he went incommunicado thereafter. His phone has been switched off, the complaint stated.

The family told the police that after the hospital raid, Dr Manjunath had received many threat calls, which resulted in heated arguments. The family suspects that the raid has something to do with his disappearance.

Healthcare workers staged a protest on Thursday, asking the police to trace Dr Manjunath at the earliest. Police say they are doing their best.