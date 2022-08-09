Hoax bomb threat on IndiGo's Jaipur-B’luru flight, cops register FIR

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police have begun investigating the bomb threat to a flight, which landed in Bengaluru from Jaipur on Sunday night.

According to a senior officer, an FIR has been registered in the case based on a complaint filed by the KIA staff.

However, the officer said they are yet to detain anyone in the case. "We have collected the list of passengers who travelled on the flight, the cabin crew and workers who attended to maintenance and cleaning the aircraft when it was at the Jaipur airport. We are going to summon them for questioning. We are also going to collect details of the technical assistance staff on the flight and in the airport", the officer added.

The IndiGo flight 6E 556 had carried around 175 passengers from Jaipur to Bengaluru. Before it was to land in KIA, one of the cabin crew members recovered a note stating that a bomb was found. The message was scribbled on a tissue paper and found near the toilet.

Police said the threatening message — 'not to land the flight as there is a bomb in the flight' — was written in Hindi.

The flight landed in KIA after the airport authorities gave clearance. A thorough check found the threat to be a hoax. The airport authorities have collected handwriting samples from all passengers on board, police said.