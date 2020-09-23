Sudanese student peddles drugs to fight depression

Homesick Sudanese student peddles drugs to fight depression

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2020, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 01:58 ist

Five students, including a foreigner, have been caught with 100 Jurassic tablets and 10-gram crystal MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh in their possession.

The arrested are Sudanese national Ahmed Omer Ahmed Saeed (27), from Chellikere near Kalyan Nagar, Taabsheer K (24), Lazim Nasir (23), Syed Shakir (24) and Mohammed Seeham (28), all of whom are residents of Kothanur, KG Halli and RT Nagar.

Police said Ahmed is an MCA student at a private college while the others are graduate students in different city colleges. On receiving information, police raided a flat of a serviced apartment in Chellikere and detained Ahmed. They arrested the other four based on the information provided by him.

Ahmed stocked up drugs in the apartment and supplied it to the four arrested and others. He told police that he was depressed since he stayed away from his family. He sourced the drugs from other Africans living in the city and both consumed and sold them. Wanting money to meet his expenses, he began selling drugs to other students.

The arrested local students were Ahmed’s customers, but they became peddlers to make quick money, said an investigating officer. A case under NDPS Act has been filed and further investigations are on.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Crime
Drugs

What's Brewing

Online payments rise as Covid changes shopping habits

Online payments rise as Covid changes shopping habits

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages

Amazon India adds four vernacular languages

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

 