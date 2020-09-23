Homesick Sudanese student peddles drugs to fight depression

Five students, including a foreigner, have been caught with 100 Jurassic tablets and 10-gram crystal MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh in their possession.

The arrested are Sudanese national Ahmed Omer Ahmed Saeed (27), from Chellikere near Kalyan Nagar, Taabsheer K (24), Lazim Nasir (23), Syed Shakir (24) and Mohammed Seeham (28), all of whom are residents of Kothanur, KG Halli and RT Nagar.

Police said Ahmed is an MCA student at a private college while the others are graduate students in different city colleges. On receiving information, police raided a flat of a serviced apartment in Chellikere and detained Ahmed. They arrested the other four based on the information provided by him.

Ahmed stocked up drugs in the apartment and supplied it to the four arrested and others. He told police that he was depressed since he stayed away from his family. He sourced the drugs from other Africans living in the city and both consumed and sold them. Wanting money to meet his expenses, he began selling drugs to other students.

The arrested local students were Ahmed’s customers, but they became peddlers to make quick money, said an investigating officer. A case under NDPS Act has been filed and further investigations are on.