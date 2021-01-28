Indian passport, Aadhaar seized from Saudi man

Indian passport, Aadhaar seized from Saudi man in Bengaluru

When police asked Dheeb to produce his passport and visa, he gave them a set of documents that included his Saudi passport issued in Riyadh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 28 2021, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 02:29 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A Saudi national has been arrested for overstaying his visa and obtaining Indian identity cards, including passport, voter ID and Aadhaar. 

Sampigehalli police said Osama Mohammed Dheeb, in his 30s, was arrested from his rented house in Balaji Krupa Layout, RK Hegde Nagar, on January 23, following a tip-off. 

When police asked Dheeb to produce his passport and visa, he gave them a set of documents that included his Saudi passport issued in Riyadh and an Indian student visa issued in 2006 that expired in 2007. He also produced another Saudi passport issued in Riyadh and an Indian business visa issued in 2012 that expired a year later, police said. 

But what shocked the police was the discovery of an Indian passport issued in his name in Chennai in 2015. Police found that Dheeb wanted to settle in India and had forged Aadhaar, driving licence, voter ID and passport among other documents. He worked for private companies during his stay in India, police said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Aadhaar
Passport
Saudi Arabia

What's Brewing

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

Post-Covid Schooling: Reopening schools the right way

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen

Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants

Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

 