Indian passport, Aadhaar seized from Saudi man in Bengaluru

A Saudi national has been arrested for overstaying his visa and obtaining Indian identity cards, including passport, voter ID and Aadhaar.

Sampigehalli police said Osama Mohammed Dheeb, in his 30s, was arrested from his rented house in Balaji Krupa Layout, RK Hegde Nagar, on January 23, following a tip-off.

When police asked Dheeb to produce his passport and visa, he gave them a set of documents that included his Saudi passport issued in Riyadh and an Indian student visa issued in 2006 that expired in 2007. He also produced another Saudi passport issued in Riyadh and an Indian business visa issued in 2012 that expired a year later, police said.

But what shocked the police was the discovery of an Indian passport issued in his name in Chennai in 2015. Police found that Dheeb wanted to settle in India and had forged Aadhaar, driving licence, voter ID and passport among other documents. He worked for private companies during his stay in India, police said.