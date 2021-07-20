Indrajith Lankesh files police complaint against 'Darshan's fans'

Filmmaker-cum-journalist Indrajith Lankesh has alleged that he has been receiving obscene and threatening calls from unknown numbers, and claimed that they are followers of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

On getting repeated calls, Indrajith on Monday approached the police and filed a complaint. Even as he addressed the news reporters, he received the calls, he said. People who called him remained silent for 30 seconds before hanging up.

Indrajith first approached Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil and was asked to file a complaint with the CEN Crime police station. He later met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Srinath Mahadev Joshi.

Indrajith said he began receiving more than 100 calls and obscene messages, both text and voice. “Unknown people are also sending me obscene photos and videos. So, I’m approaching the cybercrime police,” the filmmaker said.

He said he gave details of the phone numbers from which he received the calls and mentioned how Darshan’s fans trolled him. “I want everything to be investigated by the police and necessary action be taken,” he said.

A police officer said they were verifying Indrajith's allegations.