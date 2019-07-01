Infosys employee commits suicide

Unable to bear torture from her colleague, a 24-year-old employee at an IT company committed suicide at her paying guest accommodation (PG) in Konappana Agrahara, South Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Rakshitha T was working at Infosys. She was the second daughter of Timmaiah Shetty, a native of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Rakshitha had completed her BSc and joined Infosys two years ago.

Police said Rakshitha was in a relationship with her colleague Karthik Srinidhi. He used to harass and humiliate her which forced her to take the extreme step.

A preliminary investigation revealed that when Srinidhi started seeing other girls, Rakshitha confronted him.

An enraged Srinidhi started abusing and humiliating her and even told her to leave him alone and be dead. Depressed, Rakshitha disconnected the call after telling Srinidhi that she is going to end her life.

Daily phone calls

Srinidhi said that both were friends and spoke on the phone every day. On June 25, both spoke at around 10 pm.

However, around 11.20 pm, Rakshitha called him and told him that she is going to end her life and disconnected the call.

Srinidhi rushed to Rakshitha’s PG and alerted the staff. They went to her room and found Rakshitha hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to the St John’s Hospital but was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint by Timmaiah Shetty, the Electronics City police booked Srinidhi charging him under abetment to suicide.