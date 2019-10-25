JD(S) leader arrested for role in job fraud case

The Upparpet police arrested a JD(S) leader for his involvement in a job fraud.

Dhanraj, 62, was arrested following a complaint filed in May this year by Siddaiah, a native of Tumakuru, and a former sub-inspector with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) force, who also accused former IAS officer T Sham Bhatt and two others of cheating him.

The complainant alleged that Bhatt along with retired sub-inspector Pradeep, who was also Siddaiah’s colleague at the CAR, and Dhanraj, had taken money to get his son a sub-inspector post in the excise department in 2017.

In the complaint, Siddaiah said he knew Bhatt, who was then the chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission, very well. Bhatt said he would help Siddaiah’s son get a job if he could arrange Rs 20 lakh. Following this, Siddaiah paid Rs 10 lakh as an advance. But after waiting for a long time, his son did not get the job. Siddaiah wanted his money back, but the accused gave him only Rs 3 lakh. Later Siddaiah filed a complaint against all three.