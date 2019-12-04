Jeweller held for killing wife, framing like accident

A 27-year-old jeweller, who killed his wife and made it look like a road accident, was arrested after the police nailed his lies and cracked the case.

Tej Singh confessed to the crime after the Kempegowda International Airport traffic police detained him after they became suspicious about his version of events.

Sara Fathima, DCP (Traffic, North), said that Singh, a native of Hariyali village in Rajasthan, had married Deepal Konvar, 27, of the same village two-and-a-half-years ago. The couple was staying in a rented house in Hunasamaranahalli, North Bengaluru.

But Singh, unhappy with the marriage, wanted to get rid of his wife. So he hatched a plan.

He asked his friend to rent a self-drive car for him following which he took Deepal for joyride towards Nandi Hills. After having dinner, at 12.20 am on November 17, Singh stopped the car in an isolated place near Bechhahalli Gate and pushed his wife out.

Then, he ran her over multiple times until she died. To make the shocking crime look like an accident, he damaged the car using a stone and called the police control room.

Later, he told the police that on their way to Nandi Hills, Deepal felt uneasy and asked him to stop the car. While she was getting off the car, an unidentified car knocked her down and fled the spot.

But the police found the explanation fishy.

KIA traffic police inspector Chandrashekar became suspicious about the damage suffered by the car, as it did not look like a collision. The police’s suspicions were also confirmed by an expert.

They also checked the GPS of the car from the rental company and found that the timings and other place details didn’t match with the version of the accused. As suspicions of foul play arose, police called Singh for questioning.