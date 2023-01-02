Jilted lover stabs student to death before stabbing self in Bengaluru college

Jilted lover stabs student to death in B'luru college

The incident occurred at the Presidency University College in Itgalur near Rajankunte

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 17:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A jilted lover stabbed an engineering student to death on the premises of a Bengaluru college on Monday for rejecting his romantic proposal, police said.

The deceased was identified as Layasmitha, while the accused, Pavan Kalyan, also stabbed himself after the crime. He had been rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Businessman shoots himself inside car, death note names BJP MLA

The incident occurred at the Presidency University College in Itgalur near Rajankunte.

Layasmitha had flatly refused Pawan Kalyan's proposal, and the enraged youth barged into the college campus and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the neck. After this, he turned the knife on himself, police said.

Rajanukunte police have rushed to the spot and launched investigations.

