KSCA fined Rs 50K for using plastic at India-Oz match

In a rare move, the BBMP has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for using plastic during the one-day international match between Australia and India held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Health officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s eastern division sent a notice to the secretary of the KSCA, which operates the stadium and is responsible for its upkeep.

“During the one-day cricket match on January 19, the BBMP’s deputy health officer (East) has found plastic cups, and display of plastic flex and banners. Despite awareness created by the BBMP’s Health Department regarding the ban on plastic, such materials were used in the food stalls,” the notice read.

The penalty of Rs 50,000 has been imposed under the Event Waste Management Rules of 2015 read with the notifications on the ban on several kinds of plastic material.

In a tweet that carried the notice to the KSCA, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar quipped: “Just not Cricket!” while noting that the violation by the association had come despite several meetings held to create awareness about the ban on single-use plastic.

The BBMP is trying hard to check the generation of waste, especially dry waste, as the National Green Tribunal is cracking down on urban local bodies to ensure waste segregation and plastic ban.