KSRTC buses involved in three fatal road accidents in a day

A 32-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a KSRTC bus along Ballari Road in northern Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said.

Ramaiah, of Doddaballapur, was crossing the road near Sadahalli Gate when the bus hurtled towards him and knocked him down. He suffered serious head injuries and lost consciousness. Passersby took him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, according to police.

Ramaiah was a construction supervisor. “From the looks of it, the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving. We have confiscated the bus and arrested the driver,” a police officer said.

This was the third fatal road accident caused by a KSRTC bus in the city on a single day.

S Ramesh Kumar (38) of Rajajinagar 4th Block was mowed down by a KSRTC bus on Dr Rajkumar Road.

Another KSRTC bus ran over Sridhar (50) of G Muniyappa Garden, Cox Town, on KG Road around 12.45 pm.