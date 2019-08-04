Labourer killed for demanding his money

A construction worker was fatally stabbed on Friday for demanding Rs 4,000 that he had lent to a friend, police said.

Vincent, 37, had lent the money to a friend named Mani a few months ago. When he demanded the money back, Mani gave one excuse or another and started to avoid him.

An angry Vincent confronted him in Domlur, East Bengaluru, on Friday and demanded that he return the money immediately. A heated argument ensued, and Mani refused to return the money. Things went out of hand when Mani pulled out a knife and stabbed Vincent in the neck.

As Vincent started to bleed, Mani fled the spot. Vincent later died at a hospital, police added.

The jurisdictional Halasuru police have opened a case of murder and are searching for Mani.