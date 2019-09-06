Lover fatally hacks homemaker in full public glare

The lover of a 29-year-old woman slashed her with a machete in broad daylight in Kamakshipalya on Thursday. The woman died at a private hospital seven hours later.

Police are hunting for Shekar who fled the scene after attacking Geetha. Geetha had married Hanumanthappa, a daily wage labourer from Laggere, two years ago. The couple hails from Chitradurga. Geetha was a homemaker.

A senior police official, quoting eyewitnesses, said Shekar brought Geetha to the Srinivas Temple in Magadi Road at 8.30 am, saying he wanted to talk. But he began abusing her even before she got off the vehicle. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a machete and slashed her in the head, neck and shoulder and fled in the vehicle. Geetha, who had eight gashes, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed due to heavy bleeding.

Investigating the case, the Kamakshipalya police have learnt that Shekar was a married man and had come in contact with Geetha four years ago. He assaulted her frequently suspecting her loyalty to him.