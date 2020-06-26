Malaysian national held for importing drugs; Customs officials seize MDMA

Customs officials from Chennai and Bengaluru have arrested a 25-year-old Malaysian national who was working in an online shopping portal firm for importing drugs from Frankfurt, Germany, recently.

The arrested has been identified as Ravi Kumar, Indian origin, Malaysian national who is a BBA graduate from a private college (Christ) in Bengaluru and is working as a quality analyst in Amazon, Bengaluru.

Based on the intelligence, the Air Customs postal intelligence unit had detained a postal parcel which had narcotics substance arrived in Chennai from Frankfurt. On examining the parcel the officials found light yellow pills and light pink pills which were tested to be Methyllenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), each yellow pills had 225 mg of MDMA and pink pills had 285 mg of MDMA. The parcel was addressed to a person in Erode in Tamil Nadu. When officials checked on the address Kumar's mother was staying there.

She informed her son's Bengaluru address and he has not returned home since lockdown. Kumar was staying in an apartment in Koramangala. The officials arrested him and took him to Chennai. He has been booked under the NDPS Act and has been remanded in judicial custody.

MDMA is known as Ecstasy, a party drug that alters mood and perception and is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens which produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure. Dosage above 120 mg is considered to be high and can be fatal, the officials stated.