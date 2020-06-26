Malaysian national held for importing drugs

Malaysian national held for importing drugs; Customs officials seize MDMA

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2020, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 01:36 ist
Representative image/istock

Customs officials from Chennai and Bengaluru have arrested a 25-year-old Malaysian national who was working in an online shopping portal firm for importing drugs from Frankfurt, Germany, recently. 

The arrested has been identified as Ravi Kumar, Indian origin, Malaysian national who is a BBA graduate from a private college (Christ) in Bengaluru and is working as a quality analyst in Amazon, Bengaluru. 

Based on the intelligence, the Air Customs postal intelligence unit had detained a postal parcel which had narcotics substance arrived in Chennai from Frankfurt. On examining the parcel the officials found light yellow pills and light pink pills which were tested to be Methyllenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), each yellow pills had 225 mg of MDMA and pink pills had 285 mg of MDMA. The parcel was addressed to a person in Erode in Tamil Nadu. When officials checked on the address Kumar's mother was staying there. 

She informed her son's Bengaluru address and he has not returned home since lockdown. Kumar was staying in an apartment in Koramangala. The officials arrested him and took him to Chennai. He has been booked under the NDPS Act and has been remanded in judicial custody. 

MDMA is known as Ecstasy, a party drug that alters mood and perception and is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens which produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure. Dosage above 120 mg is considered to be high and can be fatal, the officials stated. 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Drugs
Arrest
MDMA
Chennai

What's Brewing

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

 