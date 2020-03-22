Man bathes and feeds minor kids, then smothers them

In a chilling incident, a 34-year-old man allegedly smothered his two minor children after bathing and feeding them.

Jatin was unemployed and stayed at home, taking care of his five-year-old daughter and one-and-a-half-year-old son. His wife, Lakshmi Sundari, works for a software company. Jatin hails from Kerala, while Lakshmi is from Tamil Nadu.

Around 6 pm on Friday, as his wife was away at work, Jatin bathed and fed the children before smothering them at their flat in Akshay Nagar, South Bengaluru.

When his wife returned from work around 9.30 pm and asked about the children, he pretended that they were asleep. He then helped her cook food.

But Lakshmi decided to see the children once the food was prepared. She tried to wake them up, but they had dropped dead.

She raised an alarm, but Jatin behaved as if nothing had happened. She called the police, who arrived at the spot and detained Jatin.

Class 12 dropout

A senior police officer said the couple often quarrelled after Lakshmi learnt that Jatin had lied to her about being an MBA graduate. He had actually dropped out of Class 12. The couple got married six years ago, but by the time Lakshmi learnt about her husband’s academic qualifications, it was too late.

Jatin had stopped going to work, forcing Lakshmi to run the family.

The double murder comes just a day after a local court sentenced a 35-year-old man to death for brutally murdering his two minor children in Subramanya Nagar in November 2016.