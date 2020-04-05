Man dies of injuries sustained during fall from 1st floor

A 40-year-old man, who was believed to have died a natural death, had actually suffered fatal injuries after falling from the first floor of a lodge in Majestic, central Bengaluru, on March 24.

Manjunatha B, of Srirampura in Yelahanka, had stayed at Sanju's Guest House where he slipped and fell. A passerby helped him sit up and recover. Manjunatha later went to the nearby Bhaskar Condiments store and slept there. But he was found dead the next day. His body was taken to the Victoria Hospital and his family was informed.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death but further investigations showed that the injuries sustained during the fall had turned fatal.

A senior police officer, who inspected the guest house, said the safety grilles were not properly constructed and this negligence led to Manjunath's fall and eventual death.

Chandrashekar Reddy, a relative of the deceased, filed a complaint. The Upparpet police have registered a case against Sanju, the owner of the lodge, and the cashier under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence).