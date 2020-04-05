Man dies of injuries caused by falling from 1st floor

Man dies of injuries sustained during fall from 1st floor

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2020, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 01:04 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 40-year-old man, who was believed to have died a natural death, had actually suffered fatal injuries after falling from the first floor of a lodge in Majestic, central Bengaluru, on March 24. 

Manjunatha B, of Srirampura in Yelahanka, had stayed at Sanju's Guest House where he slipped and fell. A passerby helped him sit up and recover. Manjunatha later went to the nearby Bhaskar Condiments store and slept there. But he was found dead the next day. His body was taken to the Victoria Hospital and his family was informed.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death but further investigations showed that the injuries sustained during the fall had turned fatal. 

A senior police officer, who inspected the guest house, said the safety grilles were not properly constructed and this negligence led to Manjunath's fall and eventual death. 

Chandrashekar Reddy, a relative of the deceased, filed a complaint. The Upparpet police have registered a case against Sanju, the owner of the lodge, and the cashier under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Majestic
Bengaluru
Accident
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 