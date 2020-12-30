Man 'killed by roommate' during petty fight

Man 'killed by roommate' during petty fight

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 30 2020, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 02:32 ist

A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his roommate during a fight over sharing the money from the sale of a mobile phone. 

Irfan was allegedly attacked with a lethal weapon by Naveen at their room in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Pattegarapalya, West Bengaluru, on Monday night. 

The duo, who were running a scrap shop in Pattegarapalya in partnership, shared a room. They had recently sold a mobile phone and fought over sharing the money. They came home around 10 pm and got into an argument. Things soon went out of hand, and Naveen attacked Irfan with a lethal weapon, inflicting critical injuries on his abdomen. He died on the spot. 

Local residents called the jurisdictional Vijayanagar police who nabbed Naveen. 

A police officer said they were questioning Naveen to find out what exactly triggered the murderous assault. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Crime
murder
Death

What's Brewing

What we saw in 2020: Grief, love and stirrings of hope

What we saw in 2020: Grief, love and stirrings of hope

New Year, no partying? Chill, cops

New Year, no partying? Chill, cops

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

 