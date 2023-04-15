B'luru: Man kills lover after celebrating her birthday

Man kills lover after celebrating her birthday in Bengaluru, arrested

The deceased woman has been identified as 24-year-old Navya

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 14:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka Police have arrested a person on charges of killing his lover after celebrating her birthday in Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 24-year-old Navya. She worked as a clerk in the internal security division of the State Police Department. The accused has been identified as Prashanth from Kanakapura.

According to the police, Navya was in a relationship with Prashanth for over six years. Both were distant relatives. Navya celebrated her birthday last Tuesday but Prashanth did not attend, claiming that he was busy.

The accused later celebrated the victim's birthday on Friday night. He bought a cake, which she cut. Later, he slit her throat and killed her.

The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter. The body of the victim was shifted to a local hospital.

The accused told the police that he was "upset" and grew suspicious as the victim was "chatting with another person". Both fought over the matter many times. The police investigation is on.

