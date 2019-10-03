Marshal questions littering, stabbed

In separate incidents, the public abused and assaulted a BBMP health official and a marshal who questioned littering the road and threatened to slap a fine.

Basavaraja M (26), who works as a BBMP marshal at the 45th ward, was assaulted near Harishchandra Ghat on September 29.

Around 9.45 pm, a resident threw garbage on the roadside. When Basavaraja urged him to not throw it on the road and instead hand it to the collectors the next day morning, the accused abused the marshal and stabbed him with a key.

A bleeding Basavaraja was rushed to the hospital. The Subramanyanagar police have taken up a case of assault and are searching for CCTV footage to nab the assailant.

In another incident, residents at the Rahmath Nagar area abused Aneesh Fatima (34), a senior health inspector in the JC Nagar sub-division, for charging fines when they littered the road.

About 10 to 15 residents were involved in abusing the official. The RT Nagar police have launched an investigation with regard to the incident.