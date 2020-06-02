Mentally unsound, speech-impaired boy abandoned on road

Allegedly dumped by his parents, a six-year-old mentally unsound and speech-impaired boy was found on the roadside last week, crying uncontrollably and his legs swollen.

A passerby called the police after finding the boy in Pantharapalya around 7 am on May 29. A Hoysala patrol car soon rushed to the spot and made inquiries but no one came forward to claim the child.

Police took him to Vanivilas Hospital for treatment and then left him at a government child care centre on Hosur Road. They suspect his parents had left in the middle of the road in order to get rid of his illness.

A complaint has been filed against the boy’s parents.

Newborn kidnapped from hospital

A three-hour-old newborn was kidnapped from a maternity hospital near Sirsi Circle on May 29. The baby boy was born to one Husna Banu at 7.51 am and went missing after his father, Naveed Pasha, went out of the hospital to run an errand around 11 am.