Miscreant sends auto driver to buy food, steals vehicle

Posing as a passenger, an unidentified miscreant hired an autorickshaw and ended up stealing the vehicle after sending the driver to fetch a food parcel for him.

In his complaint to the Commercial Street police station, Arun J M (24), a resident of Hanumanthanagar, stated that an unknown person, aged about 30, hired his autorickshaw around 8.45 pm on January 23 from the Satellite bus stand on Mysuru Road.

He asked Arun to stop before the Taj hotel and requested him to get a biryani for him, saying he recently had a fight with the hotel staff. Arun agreed.

When Arun came out with the biryani, he found his vehicle missing. He had left the key in the auto, not realising that his passenger was a thief.

Arun said the man spoke to him in Kannada. The police have registered a case of theft and cheating, and are searching for the culprit.