Miscreants pelt policeman with stones

Miscreants pelted at an on-duty policeman with stones at Bommanahalli Circle, injuring him severely.

Jagadeesh, a head constable with the Madiwala traffic police station, has filed a complaint in this regard.

On January 14, around 6 pm, Jagadeesh noticed haphazardly parked autorickshaws hindering vehicular movement at the Bommanahalli junction. He started clearing the vehicles and warned the drivers not to park vehicles in the no-parking zone. Meanwhile, some people started throwing stones at him from an adjacent under-construction building. A stone hit Jagadeesh’s forehead, wounding him. A profusely bleeding Jagadeesh noticed a few people running out of the building.

He alerted his colleagues, who rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Later, he filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police.

An investigating officer said: “We have taken up a case of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty. We suspect the miscreants must be motorists who were fined by Jagadeesh. He is under rest.”