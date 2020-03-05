Mother, son end life over health issues

A 42-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son allegedly committed suicide in their house in Bapuji Nagar on Mysore Road in Byatarayanapura, West Bengaluru.

The victims, identified as Shashikala and her son Hemandri, ended their lives on Tuesday night. The incident came to light after Shashikala’s husband Shetty, a lorry driver, returned home from work.

Suffered from epilepsy

According to the preliminary police investigation, both mother and son had health issues and were suffering from epilepsy. Shashikala was depressed over this and told her neighbours and family members that she wanted to end her life as she couldn’t cope with the illness. Though they were undergoing treatment, their illnesses could not be cured and so they decided to end their lives, an investigating officer said.

Shashikala left behind a death note, saying they were ending their lives of their own will.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Byatarayanapura police and a probe is on.