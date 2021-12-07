On run for 11 years after killing wife & kids in Bengaluru, retired IAF man caught in Assam

A retired jawan of the Indian Air Force has been caught 11 years after he had escaped from Victoria Hospital while being an undertrial prisoner. His crime? He had brutally killed his wife, teenage daughter and young son only because he wanted to marry another woman, police say.

Dharam Singh Yadav, 53, has had an eventful life since his escape from the hospital on December 4, 2010. At the time, he was imprisoned and on trial for the triple murder.

Police had taken him to the hospital after he complained of difficulty and pain during urination.

Doctors recommended an ultrasound scan of his abdomen and asked him to drink plenty of water and take a walk. Minutes later, Yadav threw chilli powder at the two CAR constables escorting him and escaped. It took the police another decade and a year to arrest him again.

Yadav, originally from the Mahendragarh district of Haryana, had worked in the IAF from 1987 to 2007. Among his places of posting were

Tezpur (Assam), Delhi and Bengaluru.

While in Bengaluru, he built a house in Singapura Layout, Vidyaranyapura. He also married a Delhi woman named Anu Yadav and fathered a daughter named Keerti and a son named Aditya Shubham.

But the marriage was on the rocks. Yadav decided to remarry and started scouting a matrimonial website by submitting false information. He claimed to be unmarried. Through the website, he met one Anjana Kumari, a resident of Rajajinagar, and courted her.

But his wife and children were the stumbling blocks to his remarriage. He decided to kill them. On October 19, 2008, he murdered his 35-year-old wife, and both children, who were 14 and 11, respectively, by repeatedly hitting them with a log. In order to mislead the police, he stole his wife’s gold jewellery and claimed that robbers had killed his family.

But Vidyaranyapura police found the truth soon after, and arrested and charged him. He spent two years and two months in prison until his escape from Victoria Hospital.

Yadav went into hiding in various parts of North India and did various jobs.

Second marriage

Two years later, in 2012, he married an Assamese woman whom he met through a matrimonial site. The couple has two children. Using his IAF pension money, he purchased a liquor outlet and an excise licence in Ateli Mandi, Mahendragarh.

Caught in Assam

VV Puram police, who have jurisdiction over the Victoria Hospital, recently learnt that Yadav was in Mahendragarh, running a liquor outlet. A police team went there but was informed that he had gone to Assam. It went looking for him in the northeastern state and managed to trace him.

