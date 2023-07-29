Bengaluru: Police crack theft case using brain mapping 

Police crack unsolved theft case using brain mapping in Bengaluru

Police have confiscated the stolen items and money.

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2023, 02:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 03:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a woman in connection with a year-and-a-half-old theft case. The investigating officers used brain mapping to crack the case.

The accused has been identified as Annapoorna, a resident of Janata Colony in Gadag.

During the investigation, the accused was made to undergo a lie detection test after seeking the court’s permission. However, she did not reveal the truth. Recently, she was subjected to a mind-mapping test where she provided a crucial lead that helped advance the case.

Also Read | Valuables worth Rs 92K stolen from temple in Thane; case registered against unidentified persons

Honnachari, a businessman, had registered a complaint at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station last year, stating that 250 gm of jewellery and Rs 10 lakh were missing from his home. He had informed the police that they suspected their maid, Annapoorna, to be the thief.

During the initial investigation, she did not reveal anything. However, during the mind-mapping test, she uttered the word ‘mama,’ referring to one of her relatives. She was referring to the person she had handed over the stolen items to. Police took her relative into custody, and after a thorough interrogation, the truth was established.

Police have confiscated the stolen items and money.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
theft

Related videos

What's Brewing

Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes

Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes

The fragile world of glass bangles

The fragile world of glass bangles

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

 