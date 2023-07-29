Police crack unsolved theft case using brain mapping in Bengaluru

Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a woman in connection with a year-and-a-half-old theft case. The investigating officers used brain mapping to crack the case.

The accused has been identified as Annapoorna, a resident of Janata Colony in Gadag.

During the investigation, the accused was made to undergo a lie detection test after seeking the court’s permission. However, she did not reveal the truth. Recently, she was subjected to a mind-mapping test where she provided a crucial lead that helped advance the case.

Also Read | Valuables worth Rs 92K stolen from temple in Thane; case registered against unidentified persons

Honnachari, a businessman, had registered a complaint at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station last year, stating that 250 gm of jewellery and Rs 10 lakh were missing from his home. He had informed the police that they suspected their maid, Annapoorna, to be the thief.

During the initial investigation, she did not reveal anything. However, during the mind-mapping test, she uttered the word ‘mama,’ referring to one of her relatives. She was referring to the person she had handed over the stolen items to. Police took her relative into custody, and after a thorough interrogation, the truth was established.

Police have confiscated the stolen items and money.