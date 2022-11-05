9-yr-old dies in B'luru classroom; punishment suspected

Punishment suspected as 9-year-old girl dies in classroom in Bengaluru

The school management rushed the girl to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her brought dead

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 05 2022, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 07:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A nine-year-old class 4 student in a private school has died under mysterious circumstances in Gangammanagudi police station limits.

Her parents alleged that the girl died after her schoolteachers punished her. A case of unnatural death under suspicious circumstances under CrPc 174 C has been taken up by the police. 

Nagendra, the father of Nishitha, who was a student at RD International School in Coconut Garden in Ramachandrapura near Jalahalli East, said in his complaint that his daughter collapsed inside the classroom around 1.30 pm when the class was on after the lunch hour.

He accused the teacher of punishing the students when his daughter collapsed.

The school management rushed the girl to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. There were no external injuries found on her body. 

An officer said the body will be subjected to a post-mortem on Saturday to know the exact cause of death. Police will visit the school on Saturday, check the CCTV footage and question the students and teachers. Nagendra is a daily wage labourer in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Nishita and her parents Nagendra and Saraswathi lived in Doddachennappa Layout near the school.
 

