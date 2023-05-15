Receptionist mishandles employer's phone, embezzles Rs 2.7 lakh

Receptionist embezzles Rs 2.7L using employer's phone

The police have registered cases against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 09:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A businessman has alleged that his receptionist, her sister, and another accomplice siphoned off approximately Rs 2.7 lakh to the bank accounts of their male friends.

M Venkatareddy, the owner of a real estate firm, has filed a complaint with the Vidyaranyapura police against seven people, including his 21-year-old receptionist Suma (name changed).

Suma, who is the daughter of one of his friends, was hired in February based on a recommendation from her mother. She received a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

According to the businessman's statement to the police, Suma had access to his mobile phone and had set up a password for his digital payment application, PhonePe. He had maintained a balance of Rs 3 lakh in his company's bank account and Rs 2.7 lakh in his personal account.

However, a few days ago, he noticed a discrepancy in the balance. Upon visiting the bank to investigate the transactions, he discovered that Rs 2.7 lakh had been transferred to the accounts of four individuals through multiple transactions between April 17 and 25.

When confronted, Suma admitted that she, along with her sister and one of their friends, had transferred the money to the bank accounts of their male friends.

The police have registered cases against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, as well as the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is currently underway.

Bengaluru
Crime
mobile phone
embezzlement

