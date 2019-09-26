Rider killed in accident on Agara flyover

Bellie Thomas
Bengaluru
  Sep 26 2019
  • updated: Sep 26 2019, 01:18am ist

A 21-year-old rider died after his scooter crashed into a road divider on the Agara flyover in HSR Layout, Southeast Bengaluru, on Wednesday night. 

Manoj Kumar, from HSR Layout, was returning home after doing the night shift at a bike rental company at the time of the accident. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Police have opened a case of unnatural death and are carrying out investigations. According to them, there are neither potholes nor defunct streetlights on the flyover to cause the accident. 

