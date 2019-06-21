Rs 2-crore transaction stumps 62-year-old

A 62-year-old retired private firm employee has filed a complaint with the city police seeking legal action against a tout who allegedly operated his bank account transacting Rs 2.2 crore without his knowledge in Basavanagudi.

Kanchan Mandekar, the victim, is a resident of Sarjapur Road and was shocked to receive a call from the income tax department seeking details of the transaction of about Rs 2.2 crore in his account between March 2012 and July 2012.

Mandekar headed to the Basavanagudi police station and filed a complaint in which he said he was working for a private firm and used to get his salary through cheques in 2004.

He stated that he used to approach one Prasanna, a tout working for private banks in Sampangiramnagar to get his cheques encashed for a nominal fee.

Mandekar stated that Prasanna had also helped him open a current account with the Sri Charan Souhardha Cooperative Bank Ltd in Basavanagudi to get the encashed amount transferred to the account and Mandekar would withdraw the money whenever required. This arrangement existed till 2008, the year he retired after which the account remained dead.

Mandekar told the police that he did not operate his account as it was dead since 2008. He rushed to the bank and sought details of the transactions and found that several cheques were deposited and money was transferred to various bank accounts.

Both Mandekar and the police suspect Prasanna’s involvement and efforts are on to track him.