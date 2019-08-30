Security guards torture two stray dogs, booked

A supervisor and three security guards of an apartment complex in Kothanur, northeast Bengaluru, have been booked for brutally torturing two stray dogs.

The trio locked up the strays inside a garbage room on August 23. Based on a complaint from animal activist Harish K B, the Kothanur police have taken up a case under IPC Sections 428 and 429 — mischief by killing or maiming animals — and are inquiring with the apartment management and the security staff.

Harish said some residents at the apartment objected to the strays entering and messing up their premises, following which the supervisor, Bhaskar, asked the security guards to lock up the dogs and relocate them. The two security guards lured the animals into the garbage room with food and pierced them with sticks and PVC pipes.

“The room was splashed with blood. Unable to bear the torture, one of the dogs even bit the plastic pipe. I took pictures of the bitten pipe,” Harish told DH.

One of the residents, an animal sympathiser, informed Harish, who rushed to the apartment. Heated arguments ensued between the residents, supervisor, security guards and the activist.

The police later intervened and took up a complaint from Harish. They later filed a complaint against Bhaskar and three other security guards. Investigations are ongoing.