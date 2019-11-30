Six scientists among 7 injured in FSL blast

Panic gripped parts of southeastern Bengaluru on Friday after a powerful blast at the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Sarjapur Road left seven people injured.

The explosion occurred at FSL’s chemistry lab when scientists were examining samples recovered from a blast site in Raichur where a ragpicker was killed in October, 2018.

There were nine people in the lab at the time of the incident. Six scientists and an attender sustained severe burns, said Dr S Parashiva Murthy, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Technical Services).

Srinath B S (36), a senior scientist, suffered injuries on his head, hands and torso. Navya (29), his junior, sustained injuries on her face, including eyes.

The other injured are scientists Basava Prabhu (27), Vishwanatha Reddy (33), Manjunath Babbalakatti (33), Vishwanath Vallava (32) and attender Anthony. All are admitted to St John’s hospital, said city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Isha Pant, DCP (south-east), conducted an inquiry.

Isha, who has also worked as FSL director, told DH that Srinath was examining the chemical with his juniors when the blast took place.

"We are waiting for their recovery to know what went wrong. The chemical was highly flammable. The explosion shattered the window panes and other glass items in the room, causing more injuries to the scientists," she said.