Pakistan cop's son kills friend for eating girlfriend's burger

Sharing food is known to bring joy, but the act of sharing a burger ended in a death in Pakistan, after the son of a senior police officer killed a judge's son who had eaten the former's girlfriend's burger.

The incident reportedly took place on February 8 this year, but the details emerged recently after the police completed their investigation into the crime.

According to a report by News18, 17-year-old Daniyal Nazeer Mir, the son of former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mir Bahar shot his friend Ali Kerio on the fateful night of February 8.

Daniyal had reportedly invited his girlfriend Shazia, along with Ali and his brother Ahmar Kerio to their house in Karachi on February 8.