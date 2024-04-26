Pakistan cop's son kills friend for eating girlfriend's burger

Sharing food is known to bring joy, but the act of sharing a burger ended in a death in Pakistan, after the son of a senior police officer killed a judge's son who had eaten the former's girlfriend's burger.
The incident reportedly took place on February 8 this year, but the details emerged recently after the police completed their investigation into the crime.
According to a report by News18, 17-year-old Daniyal Nazeer Mir, the son of former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mir Bahar shot his friend Ali Kerio on the fateful night of February 8.
Daniyal had reportedly invited his girlfriend Shazia, along with Ali and his brother Ahmar Kerio to their house in Karachi on February 8.
The accused had reportedly ordered two zinger burgers, one for himself and the other for Shazia.
However, when Ali took Shazia's burger, took a massive bite out of it, and returned it to her, Daniyal lost his cool.
Incensed at his friend, Daniyal took an assault rifle from the security guard at his house and shot Ali, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
The police confirmed Daniyal's involvement in the murder on April 24 after concluding the investigation, and then promptly took him into custody.
Daniyal is currently lodged in jail while legal proceedings continue in court.
