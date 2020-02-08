Software engineer feared drowned in Kalkere Lake in Bengaluru

A software engineer is feared to have drowned in Kalkere Lake near Ramamurthy Nagar at midnight on Friday. The techie, who is suspected to have drowned, has been identified as Sachin, who is in his late 20s.

The fire and emergency officials, policemen and local swimmers are searching for his body in the lake.

After the preliminary investigation, police suspect that Sachin and another techie, Ullas, had gone to the lake around 2 am and got into a raft. When they went into the deeper side of the lake, the raft toppled. Ullas managed to swim back to the bank while Sachin could not make it.

Ullas had reportedly called the fire and emergency officials around 2.30 am and informed about Sachin being drowned in the lake.

The lake security guard Rajesh, who was on night duty on Friday, said that he went for rounds in the lake premises around 12 am and came back to the main entrance of the lake. He suspects that the duo entered the lake through the backside entrance illegally, took the raft from the bank and got into the water.

He says he came to know about the incident after someone called him on noticing Ullas crying for help after swimming out. A search operation is being conducted since the early hours of Saturday.

Ramamurthy Nagar police are investigating into the case. A police officer said "We have learnt that Sachin is a resident of Electronics City and a native of Virajpet. Ullas is a resident of RT Nagar. The duo had attended a birthday party after which they came to the lake. "

Local residents say that swimming or any other activity, except walking is banned, in the lake and its premises and that there is a security guard 24X7.