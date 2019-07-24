Speeding bus knocks pedestrian to death

A speeding private bus knocked a pedestrian to death in Upparpet on Tuesday night.

Police said Prabhu Nandan (37) hailed from Jharkhand and had come to the city just a week ago.

They said Nandan, a mason at an under-construction building, was crossing the tank bund at 8.30 pm while on his way home when the speeding bus, heading to the city market, knocked him down.

Nandan was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Upparpet police arrested the driver, Mahadev, for reckless driving. Nandan's body was handed over to the family.