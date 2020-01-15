TDR scam: ACB seeks nod to prosecute five officials

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is awaiting prosecution from deputy commissioner (DC), Bengaluru Urban district, against five officials to file a charge sheet in connection with the multi-crore Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam.

A release by the ACB said the agency had sent a detailed report to the DC, seeking prosecution sanction against the five accused, including assistant engineer Krishna Lal - who was the prime accused in a case filed in April 2019.

Other officials against whom the ACB had sought permission include Eshwaraprasannaiah, assistant revenue officer; K N Ramesh, assistant executive engineer; Jagannath Reddy, revenue inspector; and Chandrashekar, village accountant.

The accused were allegedly involved in forging TDR documents and had illegally traded 5.64 lakh square feet of TDR, estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 crore.