Techie poses as woman on Insta to befriend student, rapes her

A 27-year-old software engineer has been arrested for sexually abusing a 21-year-old college student.

Prasad alias Dilli Prasad, a native of RR Puram village in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, allegedly opened multiple Instagram accounts with female names and befriended the victim who lives as a paying guest in BTM Layout.

The woman received a friend request from ‘the_princess_sweety’ account four months ago.

When she accepted the request, the account holder introduced herself as Monika. After exchanging messages, “Monika” promised to help her get a job provided she met the physical needs of her manager Prasad, and gave her two phone numbers.

It was actually Prasad who chatted up the woman in Monika’s name.

He first persuaded her to send her nude pictures and later blackmailed her.

He asked her to meet his physical needs or else he would give the pictures to her friends and family. The woman gave in.

Lured with job offer

Prasad promised her a job and took her to a hotel in Madiwala where he sexually abused her. She subsequently filed a police complaint.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), formed a team of cybercrime sleuths to nab Prasad.

The team used technical surveillance to trace him to a paying guest accommodation in Banashankari.

Police said that Prasad opened a number of Instagram accounts with female names. They have unearthed three so far — one as Monika, another as a manager and the third as Dilli Prasad.

Police seized his mobile phone and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve the data.

Cops’ request to public

Police have asked the public not to accept friend requests from strangers on social media and not to share personal information or photos and videos.