Terminated staff set fire to Bounce scooter

Upset at being sacked from the job, two employees of bike rental company Bounce allegedly set fire to a scooter belonging to the firm in eastern Bengaluru’s KR Puram.

The company has filed a police complaint, seeking action against the duo.

Chandre Gowda, a Bounce representative, stated in the complaint that three employees named Yogesh, Sathish Kumar and Darshan were terminated last November after an internal inquiry found them stealing fuel meant for bikes and selling it illegally.

Upset over the marching orders, Yogesh and Kumar allegedly doused a Bounce scooter parked at Alfa Garden near KR Puram in petrol last month and set it on fire. Darshan who had witnessed the incident alerted the company.

The KR Puram police said they had registered a complaint and were investigating the case.