Terror plot: Another held

Yet another person has been arrested in an alleged plot to foment communal disturbance in the state.

A joint team of the Central Crime Branch and the Internal Security Division arrested Salim Khan, 40, from Kolar district, in the case registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was arrested from his alleged hideout in southern Bengaluru's Gurappana Palya.

A senior officer from the CCB confirmed the arrest and said Khan was produced before a court on Monday evening and had been remanded in police custody until January 27.

Khan is the accused number 11 in the case. Police said he was closely associated with the main suspect, Mehaboob Pasha, who was arrested recently along with his cousin Mohammed Mansoor. "We will interrogate Khan about his role in the terror module," a senior officer said.